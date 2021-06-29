Adrien Rabiot’s mother involved in aggressive discussion with the families of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe

France suffered a shock exit from Euro 2020 last night, losing to Switzerland on penalties after drawing 3-3. Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive penalty, while another Madrid target Paul Pogba was mugged in the build-up to a crucial goal.

The families of both players came under fire on the final whistle from Juventus player Adrien Rabiot’s mother Veronique, with the midfielder’s outspoken parent letting Mbappe and Pogba’s families known just how she felt about their role in the defeat according to RMC Sport and as carried by Diario AS.

Veronique blamed Pogba for the loss of the ball in the buildup to the goal that forced extra-time, and told Mbappe’s father to teach his son how to be less arrogant. She also volleyed complaints at various journalists and Mbappe himself, with the incident lasting about 20 minutes. The families were said to have been surprised by how aggressive she was.