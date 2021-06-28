WATCH: Real Madrid star Karim Benzema nets crucial brace as Switzerland force extra time against France

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema lit up France’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Switzerland in Bucharest, but the Swiss have forced extra time in Romania.

A France win would mean they take on Spain in the quarter finals as La Roja edged out a 5-3 extra time win over Croatia but their progression now hangs in the balance.

Le Bleus faced the Swiss as Group F winners, in the first round of knockout games, but Didier Deschamps‘ side struggled to find a rhythm early on, as Haris Seferovic nodded their rivals into an early lead.

⚠️ Do we have a shock on the cards? ⚠️ What a bit of centre-forward play that is from Seferovic 😍#FRASUI | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/7dCO3QnWgc — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2021

France improved after the break but they needed a penalty stop from Hugo Lloris to keep the score at 1-0.

Lloris’ heroics kickstarted France’s second half revival as Benzema grabbed a quick fire brace to turn the game on its head.

That is the best touch you will see in a very long time 🤩 Euro 2020: Karim Benzema has ARRIVED 💥#FRASUI | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/GoCSaxkqT0 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2021

He brilliantly gathered in Kylian Mbappe‘s flick to clip home the equaliser on 57 minutes before sweeping home Antoine Griezmann‘s low ball less than 90 seconds later.

𝐂'𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 😍 In the space of four minutes… ▪️ Lloris denies Rodriguez from the spot

▪️ Benzema equalises in style

▪️ That man Benzema puts France in front#FRASUI | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/7mHpZSDRi2 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2021

Manchester United star Paul Pogba curled home an incredible third goal for Deschamps with 15 minutes to go before Seferovic’s late header set up an unexpected tense finale for France.

And with France doing little to convince their travelling fans of an ability to hold out in normal time, Mario Gavranovic curled home an excellent equaliser, to force the tie on into extra time.

Images via Getty Images