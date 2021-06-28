La Liga La Roja

WATCH: Real Madrid star Karim Benzema nets crucial brace as Switzerland force extra time against France

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema lit up France’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Switzerland in Bucharest, but the Swiss have forced extra time in Romania.

A France win would mean they take on Spain in the quarter finals as La Roja edged out a 5-3 extra time win over Croatia but their progression now hangs in the balance.

Le Bleus faced the Swiss as Group F winners, in the first round of knockout games, but Didier Deschamps‘ side struggled to find a rhythm early on, as Haris Seferovic nodded their rivals into an early lead.

France improved after the break but they needed a penalty stop from Hugo Lloris to keep the score at 1-0.

Lloris’ heroics kickstarted France’s second half revival as Benzema grabbed a quick fire brace to turn the game on its head.

He brilliantly gathered in Kylian Mbappe‘s flick to clip home the equaliser on 57 minutes before sweeping home Antoine Griezmann‘s low ball less than 90 seconds later.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba curled home an incredible third goal for Deschamps with 15 minutes to go before Seferovic’s late header set up an unexpected tense finale for France.

And with France doing little to convince their travelling fans of an ability to hold out in normal time, Mario Gavranovic curled home an excellent equaliser, to force the tie on into extra time.

Euro 2020 France Hugo Lloris Karim Benzema Paul Pogba Switzerland

