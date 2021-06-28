WATCH: Alvaro Morata wonder goal give Spain extra time lead over Croatia

Spain have edged back in front in their incredible Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Croatia thanks to Alvaro Morata‘s vital goal.

Luis Enrique‘s side have been forced into extra time in Copenhagen after their 3-1 lead was dismantled in the final minutes of normal time.

Pedri‘s back pass was misjudged by Unai Simon for an early bizarre own goal but La Roja hit back with goals from Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres.

However, with Enrique’s side unable to se out the game in the closing stages, the Croatians forced extra time in a dramatic final few minutes.

Spain have edged the additional 30 minutes with the much maligned Morata lashing home a vital goal inside the box to put them back in front.

Now 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 is how you silence your critics 🤫 Somehow, this game just keeps getting better – and we're so here for it 🤩#CROESP | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/GEGVpqfoaa — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2021

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal has increased Spain’s lead to 5-3 before the break in extra time as La Roja close in on a place in the last eight.

