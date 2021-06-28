Spanish football evening headlines: Spain clinch last eight spot, Enrique fires Euro 2020 warning and Llorente wants Atletico Madrid stay in 2021

Spanish evening headlines for June 28.

Spain secure Euro 2020 last eight spot with 5-3 Croatia win

Spain clinched their place in the Euro 2020 quarter finals thanks to a dramatic 5-3 extra time win over Croatia.

La Roja bounced back from an early setback, as Pedri registered a unfortunate own goal, before strikes from Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres put them 3-1 up on the night.

Luis Enrique‘s side showed their strength in extra time, as Alvaro Morata smashed home a key goal before substitute Mikel Oyarzabal wrapped up the win.

Luis Enrique issues a warning to Spain’s Euro 2020 rivals

Spain boss Luis Enrique has fired a warning to their Euro 2020 rivals as La Roja powered on into the quarter finals.

Enrique claimed their last 16 win over Croatia sends a message to other teams about their attitude heading into the last eight of the competition.

Marcos Llorente wants Atletico Madrid stay in 2021

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has committed his future to the club ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Despite an increase in speculation over his future, Llorente has insisted he remains focused on next season and defending the title Atletico, and has no plans to leave the Spanish capital.

