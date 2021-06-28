Relegated Eibar release seven players ahead of 2021/22 Segunda Division season

Newly relegated Eibar have announced the release of seven first team players following their 2021 Segunda Division return.

The Basque club ended their seven-season stay in La Liga at the back end of 2020/21, after finishing bottom of the table, despite a spirited late battle against the drop.

Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar was the first major departure from the Estadio Ipurua as he opted against extending his rolling contract.

However, the exits have continued in recent weeks, as Eibar look to ease their financial burden ahead of the new season.

All seven players released leave the club as free transfers after their respective contracts came to an end this month.

⚔️ Seis campañas como armero. Te marchas siendo el jugador con más partidos en la historia del Eibar en Primera. ✊ Pundonor, esfuerzo y sacrificio sobre el verde. Eskerrik asko, @EnrichSergi💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/RhZxAW5P6j — SD Eibar (@SDEibar) June 28, 2021

Marko Dmitrovic is the big name on the free transfer list with the Serbian international set to be snapped up by another La Liga club.

Pedro Leon, Pape Diop and Paulo Oliveira were also released with no rumoured update on their futures at this stage.

Long serving trio Sergi Enrich, Cote and Takashi Inui have also left after activating contract clauses which allowed them to move on in the event of a relegation.