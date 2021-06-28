Here are your Spanish morning headlines for Monday, June 28.

Messi’s time limit

We are now in nervy territory for Barcelona over the contract situation of Lionel Messi.

Reports claim a two-year deal is close, but Barcelona now only have three days to complete it before Messi officially becomes a free agent.

His contract expires at 12am on Thursday, July 1.

Hazard injury latest

Eden Hazard pulled up with yet another injury in Belgium’s 1-0 Euro 2020 Round of 16 win over Portugal on Sunday night.

And Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has now provded an update of sorts.

He has said: “We need 48 hours to know more. Hazard has something muscular and tomorrow we will do tests on him.”

Alba going nowhere

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has been linked with a move away fromt he club in recent days.

Interest from Italy was reported with Valencia star Jose Luis Gaya tipped to replace the experienced left-back at Camp Nou.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, Alba is not planning on going anywhere while he has a contact at Barca.