Spanish football headlines: Messi time limit, Hazard injury latest, Alba going nowhere

Here are your Spanish morning headlines for Monday, June 28.

Messi’s time limit

We are now in nervy territory for Barcelona over the contract situation of Lionel Messi.

Reports claim a two-year deal is close, but Barcelona now only have three days to complete it before Messi officially becomes a free agent.

His contract expires at 12am on Thursday, July 1.

Hazard injury latest

Eden Hazard pulled up with yet another injury in Belgium’s 1-0 Euro 2020 Round of 16 win over Portugal on Sunday night.

And Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has now provded an update of sorts.

He has said: “We need 48 hours to know more. Hazard has something muscular and tomorrow we will do tests on him.”

Alba going nowhere

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has been linked with a move away fromt he club in recent days.

Interest from Italy was reported with Valencia star Jose Luis Gaya tipped to replace the experienced left-back at Camp Nou.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, Alba is not planning on going anywhere while he has a contact at Barca.

