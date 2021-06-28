Marcos Llorente wants to remain with Atletico Madrid in 2021

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has committed his future to the club ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Llorente has been targeted by Premier League giants Manchester United in recent months after playing a key role in Los Rojiblancos’ title charge in 2021.

Diego Simeone‘s side secured their first league title in 2014 with Llorente making 37 appearances at the heart of the midfield.

Alongside his consistency as a starter for Simeone, Llorente’s attacking prowess outstripped his rivals in the Spanish top-flight, with 12 league goals and 11 assists.

However, despite the increase in speculation, Llorente has insisted he remains focused on next season with Atletico, and he has no immediate plans to leave the Spanish capital.

“I have many years left. My idea is to continue, I’m fine, I’m happy at Atletico Madrid.”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We had a great season winning the league. Anything can happen in football, but I don’t think about that kind of thing.”

Llorente´s current deal at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano runs until the end of the 2023/24 season, following his 2019 move from Real Madrid, with a €120m release clause included in it.