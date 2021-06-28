Luis Enrique is at it again with his interview antics, this time getting a reporter involved with answering his own question.

The Spain boss is not one to be taken for a ride by reporters, often turning up for his media duties with a light-heartedness you don’t always see with managers.

The position as La Roja boss may be one of the most intense as far as criticism from home media goes, but Luis Enrique often cuts a relaxed figure as he makes light work of the narratives surrounding him and his team.

In terms of matters on the field, there has been plenty of doubt over the former Barcelona‘s team selection, in particular, during this tournament, especially after La Roja drew their two opening group stage games.

But four ingenious changes for the 5-0 win over Slovakia sent a message to critics that the Champions League-winning boss certainly knows what he is doing, even if his team don’t always respond.

Though, the changes do cause speculation as to what Luis Enrique might do for the next game, a Round of 16 clash with Croatia this evening in Copenhagen, and that led one reporter to ask if there were going to be any changes to the starting XI.

And the Spain boss’s answer was brilliant.

Pure Luis Enrique just now when asked if he would make changes to Spain side vs. Croatia tomo pic.twitter.com/YBa3wVd4j1 — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) June 27, 2021

As you can see above, Luis Enrique responds by saying; “Maybe or…” and he waits for the reporter to fill in the gap by saying “maybe not” before adding: “Bravoooo”.

Well played, Señor Lucho.

Image by Getty Images