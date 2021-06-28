Jordi Alba says he is going nowhere amid recent transfer rumours suggesting he could depart this summer.

Alba has been at Camp Nou since his move from Valencia in 2012, the left-back celebrating his move to Catalonia during his successful summer with the Spanish national team as La Roja won Euro 2012.

Now a veteran, Alba is looking to repeat that feat at this summer’s Euro 2020, and he has been one of the standout players for La Roja so far, keeping Valencia’s Jose Luis Gaya out of the team.

Despite that, recent rumours have suggested Alba could be headed to Italy, leading to talk of Barcelona turning to Gaya as they seek his replacement.

But it does not look as if that will be the case with Alba keen to see out his contract and remain at Camp Nou until he retires.

“I have three years remaining on my contract and I feel able to complete them,” he said in a press conference, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“The decision of the club is there, but my intention is to stay at Barcelona for life.”

In truth, Barcelona would struggle to find the cash to replace Alba, currently only able to reinvest 25% of player sales to sign new players.

And given the 32-year-old is still near the top of his game and keeping Gaya out of the Spain team, it might just be foolish for Barca to chase such a scenario this summer anyway.