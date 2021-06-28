Barcelona considering Sergi Roberto contract extension

Barcelona are considering a shock contract extension offer to utility man Sergi Roberto this summer.

The Spanish international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou in the coming weeks after finding himself sliding further down the pecking order under Ronald Koeman in 2021.

Alongside the growing uncertainty over his contract situation, with his current deal expiring in 2022, the 29-year-old is rumoured to be a possible target for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

However, despite the increase in speculation, reports from Marca claim no decision has been taken and La Blaugrana could yet offer a two-year extension to the Catalan born star.

Barcelona are disappointed by a lack of interest in him with no club wiling to match their €25m valuation and they will open talks with his representatives after Euro 2020.

Robert made just nine league starts in 2020/21 with Sergino Dest emerging as Koeman’s first choice at right back.