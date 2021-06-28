Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix over his latest appearance for Portugal.

Felix came off the bench for Portugal in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 defeat to Portugal.

When the Atletico Madrid star entered the action, his team were already 1-0 down thanks to a stunning Thorgan Hazard strike, and he could not get the reigning European champions back into the game.

The 21-year-old did have an opportunity, but he couldn’t take it, and that led to him being intensely criticised by Keane after game.

Keane told ITV Sport: “He’s an imposter, your country needs you and he comes on – hit the target!

“£100million? If I was Ronaldo I’d certainly be going after him in the dressing room.”

“That guy’s an imposter! He’s an imposter! Your country needs you. He comes on – hit the target! £100million?! If I was Ronaldo, I’d be going after him in the dressing room. Shocking!” 😡 Roy Keane is not 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥 impressed with Joao Felix 💥#ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/d7tpGUYXDl — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 27, 2021

Felix can feel hard done by on the back of this criticism, coming off the bench with his team already trailing.

Regardless of where Keane puts the blame, it is the experienced players who failed to keep Belgium at bay and failed to find the net in the 55 minutes leading up to the Atletico Madrid midfielder’s introduction that leave Euro 2020 with a greater share of the responsibility.

