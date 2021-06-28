Arsenal eye Real Madrid teen star Miguel Gutierrez

Premier League giants Arsenal are rumoured to be eyeing a surprise summer move for Real Madrid‘s highly rated winger Miguel Gutierrez.

According to reports from The Athletic, the Gunners are tracking the 19-year-old amid growing uncertainty over his long-term first team future in Madrid.

Former Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane handed the Spanish U19 international a La Liga debut last season with six appearances in league action in 2020/21.

However, his direct first team route is still blocked ahead of the new campaign, with Ferland Mendy and Marcelo still ahead of him in the pecking order.

The report states that Mikel Arteta will test Real Madrid’s resolve with a €40m bid but he is open to a loan deal if a permanent move is rejected by the Spanish club.

The two clubs have established a strong transfer relationship in recent seasons following the loan moves of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.