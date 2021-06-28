Alvaro Morata hails Spain’s spirit in vital Euro 2020 Croatia win

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has hailed the side’s grit as they secured an incredible 5-3 Euro 2020 last 16 extra time win over Croatia.

Luis Enrique‘s side were forced on into extra time, after letting a 3-1 lead inside the first 90 minutes slip away in the closing minutes, but La Roja responded with a stubborn effort in the additional 30 minutes.

The much criticised Morata offered a reminder to Spain fans of his valuable contribution to the team with the vial fourth goal on the night before substitute Mikel Oyarzabal secured the win.

Despite allowing Croatia back into the contest, Morata was determined to focus on the overall positives at full time, and praised the mental strength of his teammates in Copenhagen.

“We have shown we are a great team. We took a beating at times, but it was worth it”, as per reports from Marca.

“We played very well and deserved to win. This group always fights and gives everything.

“It’s true I have lived through things I do not like, but the majority of Spain is with me.

“My goal is for my wife, my children and all the people who support me. You have to suffer to live moments like this.”

Spain will now face the winners of France against Switzerland in the quarter finals in Saint Petersburg on July 2 with Enrique bidding to lead Spain to a first major tournament semi final since their success at Euro 2012.