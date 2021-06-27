Spanish football morning headlines: Griezmann fighting to stay at Barcelona, Ancelotti already has his trident at Madrid, Cortes to leave Barcelona Femeni

Spanish football morning headlines for June 27th

Antoine Griezmann fighting to stay at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has been one of Euro 2020’s best players, carrying on a strong season with Barcelona into the tournament. Barcelona, in serious financial trouble, maintain that they’ll listen to offers for the French forward, but Griezmann is fighting to stay at Camp Nou with consistently good performances for France according to Marca.

Carlo Ancelotti already has his trident at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti already has his trident at Real Madrid. His first spell at the club was marked by his use of the famed BBC frontline; Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, according to Diario AS, he has a new one, with Eden Hazard replacing Cristiano.

Lluis Cortes leaves Barcelona Femeni

Lluis Cortes won it all with Barcelona Femeni this past season, claiming a historic treble, but will leave his position at the end of this season. Cortes informed his players before their final game of the season against Eibar according to Mundo Deportivo, with the decision taken due to a breakdown with his players.

