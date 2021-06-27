Spanish football evening headlines: Gareth Bale to extend Wales career, Sergio Ramos edging closer to PSG move and David de Gea ruled out for Spain v Croatia

Spanish football evening headlines for June 27th

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale will play on for Wales

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has confirmed his intention to keep playing for Wales beyond Euro 2020.

Bale was irked by initial questions over his plans for international retirement after the game with the 31-year-old walking out of a post match interview in the Dutch capital.

But despite his annoyance at the question, he told a later interview that he intends to continue pulling on the Wales jersey for years to come.

Sergio Ramos house hunting in Paris ahead of PSG move

Former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos is reportedly looking at houses in Paris ahead of a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Ramos is already looking for a new family home in Paris, ahead of agreeing a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.

David de Gea to miss Spain’s Euro 2020 last 16 tie with Croatia

Manchester United goal keeper David de Gea will miss Spain‘s Euro 2020 last 16 tie with Croatia tomorrow night.

The 30-year-old withdrew from La Roja’s training session at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after just 20 minutes of action in the Danish capital.

