Sergio Ramos rumoured to be house hunting in Paris ahead of PSG move

Former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos is reportedly looking at houses in Paris ahead of a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos has confirmed he will leave the La Liga giants when his contract expires at the end of this month after enjoying 16 trophy laden seasons in Madrid.

The stand off over his extension has created an ugly exit for the Spanish international with the 35-year-old still looking for a two year contract from the start of next season.

PSG are the front runners to sign him as a free agent with the Ligue 1 club willing to meet his major contractual and salary demands.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Ramos is already looking for a new family home in Paris, ahead of agreeing a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Ramos is expected to take a pay cut as part of the move with a reduction from his previous annual salary of £15m to £13m.