Roberto Martinez confirms Eden Hazard concerns with Belguim

Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez has indicated his concern over Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard at Euro 2020.

Martinez opted to include Hazard in his squad for the tournament despite an injury hit and indifferent campaign with Los Blancos in 2020/21.

However, despite his issues on the domestic front, Hazard has remained a crucial figure for Martinez and the Red Devils in the last 12 months, but his starting XI place has become uncertain.

Martinez claimed he did have some uncertainty surrounding the former Chelsea star but he remains confident that his inclusion was justified.

“I must admit I was worried about him because he was not enjoying his life”, he told an interview with ESPN, as reported via Marca.

“His body was not reacting the way it had reacted for the last 15 years and that is difficult.

“When you’re an injury prone player, you’re used to having to deal with a body that could break at any moment, but that’s not Eden.

“He never had injury problems in France and he only missed 20 games in eight seasons in the Premier League, one of the most physically demanding leagues in the world.

“Against Finland it was the first time I saw Eden happy and enjoying his football in a long time. And when Eden is happy, we are a much better team.”

Martinez included the 30-year-old as a substitute in Belgium’s first two group games at Euro 2020, with his only start coming against Finland, but he could retain his place in today’s last 16 showdown with Portugal.