Real Madrid eye Premier League star as Sergio Ramos replacement

Real Madrid are aiming for a shock Premier League move to replace exiting skipper Sergio Ramos in the coming weeks.

Los Blancos icon Ramos has confirmed he will end 16 seasons in the Spanish capital at the end of June after rejecting the chance to extend his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Ramos’ exit from the club has left them short of options in defence ahead of the 2021/22 season and new boss Carlo Ancelotti is on the hunt for a replacement.

According to reports from the Daily Star, Leicester City centre back Wesley Fofana has emerged as a potential option to replace the veteran Spanish international.

Fofana has impressed in his debut season in English football with 28 top flight league appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side in the last 12 months.

However, due to his importance to Leicester, the Foxes are likely to demand in the region of €40m for French U21 international this summer.