Real Betis tracking Juventus star Daniele Rugani

La Liga side Real Betis could make a shock summer move to try and sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

Los Verdiblancos boss Manuel Pellegrini is on the hunt for at least one defensive reinforcement ahead of the 2021/22 season after losing veteran star Aissa Mandi on a free transfer to Villarreal.

According to reports in Italy, as covered via Marca, Pellegrini is now aiming to take advantage of Rugani’s uncertain first team role in Turin.

The Italian international was deemed as surplus to requirements in Turin under former boss Andrea Pirlo last season and he was loaned out to Rennes and Cagliari in 2020/21.

However, the return of Max Allegri as Pirlo’s replacement has not provided the expected firm assurance of a first team return and the 26-year-old could now move on.

New Real Betis sporting director Antonio Cordon has targeted Rugani as an potential €4m option with links to a free transfer for Fabian Balbuena fading in recent weeks.