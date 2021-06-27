Marseille eye Barcelona outcast Samuel Umtiti

Ligue 1 giants Marseille could make a surprise summer move for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

French international Umtiti has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou after enduring an injury disrupted 12 months in Catalonia.

However, the former Lyon star has previously indicated his desire to stay in Spain and fight for his place next season, despite the arrival of Spanish international Eric Garcia.

However, according to reports from Le 10 Sport, via Marca, Marseille have now expressed an interest in bringing him back to France ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Marseille are already rumoured to be on the verge of completing a move for Konrad de la Fuente and Umtiti would be a second La Blaugrana capture for Jorge Sampaoli’s side in the coming weeks.

Barcelona’s asking price for Umtiti has continued to drop due to his injury problems and they could now accept a fee in the region of €5m for the 27-year-old.