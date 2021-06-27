Barcelona La Liga

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract extension is ‘imminent’

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi will finally sign a two year contract extension at the Camp Nou before the end of June.

Messi’s future in Catalonia has been a source of constant transfer speculation in 2021 after failing to secure a high profile exit from the club at the start of the 2020/21 La Liga season.

His current deal expires at the end of the month with no confirmation on his intentions at this stage.

The 34-year-old is not expected to make any final decision on his next step until after he returns to Spain following Argentina duty at the Copa America and a planned family holiday.

However, as per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, via Marca, the club have agreed terms with Messi’s representatives over a deal until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.Ronald Koeman, Ronald Koeman,

The final details will be completed next week with Ronald Koeman previously hinting at his confidence of retaining Messi in the coming months.

 

Lionel Messi Ronald Koeman

