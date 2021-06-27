Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract extension is ‘imminent’

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi will finally sign a two year contract extension at the Camp Nou before the end of June.

Messi’s future in Catalonia has been a source of constant transfer speculation in 2021 after failing to secure a high profile exit from the club at the start of the 2020/21 La Liga season.

His current deal expires at the end of the month with no confirmation on his intentions at this stage.

The 34-year-old is not expected to make any final decision on his next step until after he returns to Spain following Argentina duty at the Copa America and a planned family holiday.

However, as per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, via Marca, the club have agreed terms with Messi’s representatives over a deal until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.Ronald Koeman, Ronald Koeman,

Lionel Messi’s contract extension with Barcelona is finally coming. 🇦🇷 Barça board and Messi’s camp feel now ‘confident’ to officially announce the agreement until June 2023 next week. Both parties involved are working to fix ‘final details’ on contract clauses. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/dZ0zIsGeB3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2021

The final details will be completed next week with Ronald Koeman previously hinting at his confidence of retaining Messi in the coming months.