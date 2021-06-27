La Roja News

La Roja arrive in Copenhagen for last 16 clash with Croatia

La Roja have arrived in Copenhagen, where they’ll face Croatia in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday evening. Both sides will compete for a place in the quarter final. The Spanish squad arrived at lunchtime in Denmark, to a climate a great deal cooler than the one they left back home.

Luis Enrique and Koke will speak to the press at about 17.45 before heading to the Parken Stadium for a training session according to Diario Sport. Luis Enrique has a full complement of players to choose from for the game, although Croatia will be missing Ivan Perisic, who’s tested positive for covid-19.

Spain finished second in their group to get to Denmark, drawing with Sweden and Poland before beating Slovakia. Croatia also finished second in their group; they lost to England, drew with the Czech Republic and beat Scotland.

La Roja go into the game with a degree of optimism given the emphatic nature of their 5-0 evisceration of Slovakia, but will be cautious of the fact that it’s none other than Real Madrid maestro Luka Modric running their opponents’ midfield.

