Gareth Bale confirms Wales commitment after interview storm out

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has confirmed his intention to keep playing for Wales beyond Euro 2020.

Bale was an ever present figure as Wales captain at Euro 2020 with Rob Page’s side reaching a second successive knockout round on the European stage.

However, their journey was ended by a 4-0 last 16 defeat to Denmark in Amsterdam last night, with Bale’s future an immediate source of speculation after the final whistle.

Bale was irked by initial questions over his plans for international retirement after the game with the 31-year-old walking out of a post match interview in the Dutch capital.

But despite his annoyance at the question, he told a later interview that he intends to continue pulling on the Wales jersey for years to come.

“I want to continue to play. People ask stupid questions all the time, but obviously I love playing for Wales”, he told an interview with Welsh language station S4C, as reported via Sky Sports.

“I’ll play for Wales until the day that I stop playing football.”

Bale’s club situation remains unresolved however as he prepares to head back to Madrid to complete the final year of his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Tottenham are unlikely to make a move to bring him back to the club permanently and he could be handed a renewed first team chance under returning boss Carlo Ancelotti in 2021/22.