Gareth Bale angrily storms out of interview after being asked about his future

Gareth Bale’s Wales crashed out of Euro 2020 on Saturday evening, taking a 4-0 beating at the hands of Denmark in Amsterdam. Wales did well to get out of a tough group that also included Italy, Switzerland and Turkey, but will be disappointed by the manner of their exit.

Bale has been, unsurprisingly, one of Wales’ key players throughout the tournament. The Real Madrid winger, on loan at Tottenham Hotspur last season, contributed two assists in four games, and was understandably angry at the final whistle. He reacted to a question about his future by storming off.

Bale scored eleven goals and contributed two assists in 20 Premier League appearances last season, but is expected to return to Madrid this summer. The hope in the Spanish capital is that Carlo Ancelotti replacing Zinedine Zidane could help the Welshman return to former glories.

Bale’s been part of two La Liga-winning sides at the Santiago Bernabeu, as well as winning the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana. Continentally, Bale’s won four Champions League titles, two European Super Cups and three Club World Cups.