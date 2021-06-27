Diego Carlos set for Sevilla contract extension beyond 2024

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos looks set to sign a new contract extension at the club this summer.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season after two years in Andalucia.

However, despite the ongoing uncertainty over his position with the club, no firm decision has been made over his future.

But with no offers forthcoming for the 28-year-old he looks set to remain with Sevilla and sign a new contract with Julen Lopetegui‘s side.

Carlos has admitted to be surprised at a call up for the Brazil squad for this summer’s Olympic Games in Japan but confirmed a new deal with Sevilla is very lose to being agreed.

“I keep talking with Monchi and the Sevilla manager, we are having a nice talk and the renewal is about to happen”, as per reports from Marca.

“It is going very well, I am happy at Sevilla, it is a wonderful club.

“God willing, this season we are going to achieve something better than last season.”

Carlos was ever present for Lopetegui last season with 33 starts from 38 league games in 2020/21 with 46 in all competitions across the last 12 months.