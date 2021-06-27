David de Gea to miss Spain’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Croatia

Manchester United goal keeper David de Gea looks set to miss Spain‘s Euro 2020 last 16 tie with Croatia tomorrow night.

The 30-year-old withdrew from La Roja’s training session at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after just 20 minutes of action in the Danish capital.

De Gea angrily left the pitch complaining of thigh pain during drill exercises and he was immediately followed into the dressing room by the team physios.

🚨ÚLTIMA HORA | David de Gea se marcha lesionado del entrenamiento de España. El portero sintió "una molestia en el área de glúteo izquierdo sin sensación de tirón" y así tuvo que abandonar la sesión a horas de medirse a Croacia. 📹 @MarioCortegana #EURO2020 #CRO #ESP pic.twitter.com/panwfDTf68 — Goal España (@GoalEspana) June 27, 2021

Reports from Marca claim he is unlikely to be fit in time to take his place on the bench against the 2018 World Cup finalists with Athletic Bilbao stopper Unai Simon remaining as Luis Enrique‘s No.1 choice.

Brighton’s Robert Sanchez will now move up the pecking order as Simon’s deputy in the squad after he received the nod ahead of Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

Enrique does have the option to call up a third goal keeper, as per UEFA’s rules on injured goal keepers, but he is unlikely to do so, despite de Gea’s issue.