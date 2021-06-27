La Liga La Roja

Croatia star Ivan Perisic to miss Euro 2020 Spain clash

Croatia will be without midfield star Ivan Perisic for their crucial Euro 2020 last 16 tie with Spain on Monday night after he tested positive for Covid-19 this weekend.

Luis Enrique‘s side face off with the 2018 World Cup finalists in Copenhagen on Monday night after finishing second in Group E in behind Sweden with five points from three group games so far.

La Roja’s own preparations for the competition have been impacted by Covid-19 with skipper Sergio Busquets ruled out of their opening game against Sweden, after he returned a positive test within their training camp.

However, with Busquets now back available for Enrique, it is Croatia that now face a nervous few days of testing, as per reports from The Guardian.

Enrique is unlikely to make wholesale change to his starting XI, following a 5-0 win over Slovakia in Sevilla, and he could name an unchanged team at Parken Stadium next week.

 

