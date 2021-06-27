Barcelona preparing Lionel Messi contract announcement

Barcelona are preparing to officially announce that Lionel Messi has signed a new contract by next week, Football Espana understands.

The Argentine had been nearing the end of his deal at the Nou Camp but will now commit his future to the club for a further two years following positive talks.

Despite the saga dragging on for several months now, Messi’s renewal is now set to be made official in the next few days, with Barcelona’s media and social media team being briefed to prepare material for the announcement.

Messi has been with Barca for his entire career so far, scoring a staggering 672 goals in total for the Catalan giants, winning ten La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, and numerous other major honours in an extraordinary career that has seen him establish himself as arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

Barcelona didn’t have the best season last term, so fans will be hugely relieved that they look to have secured the signature of Messi for a further two years.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain had been linked with an interest in the 34-year-old, but speculation on that front had died down recently following positive talks between Barcelona and the player’s camp.

It now looks as though everything is more or less done, as club media staff begin the process of putting together the announcement.

This would cap a fine transfer window for Barcelona so far, with the La Liga giants signing Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers.

With Messi also staying, this surely gives Ronald Koeman real hope of putting together a stronger team in his second season in charge.