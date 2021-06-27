Barcelona could include Martin Braithwaite in Jose Luis Gaya swap deal

Barcelona could offer a swap deal to La Liga rivals Valencia in a bid to bring Jose Luis Gaya to the Camp Nou this summer.

La Blaugrana are rumoured to be tracking the Spanish international as a long term option at left back amid growing uncertainty over the future of Jordi Alba.

However, with Los Che set to dig in over their €40m asking price for the 26-year-old, Ronald Koeman may be forced to create an alternative offer.

According to reports from Diario AS, the Dutchman is open to a player exchange, with Danish star Martin Braithwaite one of the players on the exit list in Catalonia.

Braithwaite has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Koeman and the former Leganes striker could now move on ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Valencia are on the hunt for a new attacker in the coming weeks and the inclusion of Braithwaite in a possible deal could reduce their valuation of Gaya to under €20m.