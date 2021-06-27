Aymeric Laporte unlikely to join Barcelona this summer

The chances of seeing Aymeric Laporte wear blaugrana next season has been reduced according to Diario Sport. Barcelona are struggling to shift deadwood at the pace they’d anticipated, and have other priorities regarding recruitment.

The club are working to get rid of Samuel Umtiti, who commands a salary that’s disproportionate to his performance. They’re also open to listening to offers for Clement Lenglet, who’s been linked with a return to Sevilla.

Laporte likes the idea of joining Barcelona but there are other options who are playing at a higher level, and at 27 Laporte is no spring chicken. He’s played little football for Manchester City this past season, although has done well for La Roja at Euro 2020.

A potential trade had been discussed, where Sergi Roberto joins City and Laporte heads to Catalonia. This is thought to be unlikely at this juncture, although there’s still a good chance that Roberto ends up re-uniting with Pep Guardiola if he leaves Barcelona.