Antoine Griezmann fighting to stay at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has been one of Euro 2020’s best players, carrying on a strong season with Barcelona into the tournament.

Barcelona, in serious financial trouble, maintain that they’ll listen to offers for the French forward, but Griezmann is fighting to stay at Camp Nou with consistently good performances for France according to Marca.

Griezmann has played three games for Didier Deschamps’ team, against Germany, Hungary and Portugal. He’s accumulated 267 minutes, discharged five shots, scored a goal and had an 85% pass completion percentage.

He’s also been important for Barcelona last season; he notched 19 goals and contributed 12 assists, with only Lionel Messi contributing more last season.

But Griezmann is also a saleable asset. La Liga require every one of their clubs to keep its wage bill below 70% of their income, but Barcelona’s right now is at 110%.

Griezmann has a massive contract, one that’s increasing every season; that’s why he’s been made available in the market. Barcelona are happy with his performance and his personal contribution to the squad.