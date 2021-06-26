Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona close to re-signing Ruiz-Atil, Ansu could return for pre-season, Kounde tells Mbappe and Benzema he wants to join Madrid

Spanish football evening headlines for June 26th

Barcelona one step away from re-signing Kays Ruiz-Atil from Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona are one step away from re-signing Kays Ruiz-Atil from Paris Saint-Germain according to Sky Sport and carried by Diario Sport, after the 18-year-old decided not to renew with the French club. The French-Moroccan starlet left Barcelona for PSG in 2016.

Ansu Fati could return in time for the start of Barcelona’s pre-season

Ansu Fati is recuperating well from his most recent operation and is on the road to recovery according to Marca. The Barcelona forward underwent the surgery a month-and-a-half ago in Porto to rectify the injury he suffered back in November to the internal meniscus of his left knee.

Jules Kounde has told Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema he wants to join Real Madrid

Even though they’ve signed David Alaba, Real Madrid are still keen to recruit another centre-back this summer according to Diario AS. Sergio Ramos‘ departure has left a real void, and Raphael Varane’s future is up in the air.

