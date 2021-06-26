Raphael Varane’s wage demands could block Manchester United move

Raphael Varane‘s summer move from Real Madrid to Manchester United could be scuppered by his rumoured wage demands.

Varane has confirmed he will restart contract extension talks with the La Liga giants when he returns from international duty with France at Euro 2020.

However, the signs are looking increasingly likely over a possible exit ahead of the 2021/22 season, as he enters into the final 12 months of his current deal.

Premier League giants United are monitoring the situation with interest as they aim to secure a long term defensive target at Old Trafford.

According to reports from The Independent, United are confident of securing a deal in the region of £35m but Varane’s salary expectations are a stumbling block.

His current contract includes an estimated weekly wage of £170,000, with Real Madrid will to up that to £225,000, and United stretching to £250,000, but the 28-year-old is reportedly pushing for whopping £400,000 per week as part of a move to United.