Manchester United have reportedly had a bid rejected for Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé.

The Premier League giants are looking to improve at centre-back this summer and Sevilla star Koundé is believed to be one of the options, along with Raphael Varane and Pau Torres.

And according to transfer expert Duncan Castles, United have already submitted a bid worth €45million to sign the centre-back, but Sevilla have rejected that bid.

It’s reported that Sevilla sporting director Monchi wants at least €65million having received a bid of €55million for Koundé last summer, and the Frenchman has only improved since then.

United are said to have begun formal talks, but a bargain seems to be out of the question and that is down to a clause in Kounde’s contract.

When Sevilla signed the 22-year-old from Bourdeaux two years ago, they agreed a 30% sell-on fee.

That means that Sevilla will only be able to keep 70% of the fee they receive for Koundé, so they are not willing to part ways with him for a cut-price.

The centre-back was one of the best in his position across La Liga last season as Sevilla achieved their best-ever points total, and he is also impressing with France at this summer’s Euro 2020.

His release clause currently stands at €80million.