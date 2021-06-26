Memphis Depay has a rather eye-watering release clause in his new Barcelona contract.

Barcelona announced the signing of Depay last week on a free transfer from Olympique Lyon.

Manchester United did have the option to buy back Depay as part of the £15million deal that saw him make the move to Ligue 1, but they decided not to and Barca stepped in to complete the deal for nothing.

As is law in Spain, players must have a release clause in their contract, but it’s not uncommon for clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid to put the clauses so high that no rival team has any chance of activating it.

And that is very much true in the case of Depay who, according to Diario AS, has a release clause of a cool €400million.

Depay has only signed a two-year contract at Barcelona, so he is not exactly tied down for life, and transfers do still commonly happen for much below the release clause set.

But Barca will be hoping the Dutchman does so well that they can extend his two-year deal.

Depay netted 22 goals and assisted 12 times in 40 appearances for Lyon last season, and Ronald Koeman is hoping his side benefit from that sort of form heading into the coming campaign.