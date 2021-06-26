Marseille interested in taking Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti on loan

Barcelona have been active in restructuring their playing squad this summer, bringing in quality. To afford this, however, they’re going to need to secure outgoings, too; Samuel Umtiti is one such player expected to leave the club according to Mundo Deportivo.

Umtiti, 27, has been linked with a loan move back to his native France to ease the pressure on Barcelona’s considerable wage bill. No transfer offers have arrived for the centre-back, so a loan seems more likely than a permanent move.

Marseille have, according to Le10Sport, emerged as a credible suitor. Pablo Longoria, their sporting director, has a good relationship with Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s sporting director. That’s something evident in their recent discussions over a move for Konrad de la Fuente, who’s on the verge of trading Catalonia for the south of France.

Umtiti is working hard over the summer to ensure he arrives at the beginning of next season in the best shape possible, sharing several videos of himself training on social media. Whether he begins next season in blaugrana or in Ligue Un, however, will be decided in the coming weeks.