Leeds United are said to have joined a long list of clubs interested in signing Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo this summer.

The 24-year-old has had little opportunity since his arrival from Real Betis in 2019, forced to watch on behind the reliable Jordi Alba.

And after just 24 La Liga appearances in two years, he is now looking to move on to pastures new.

With that in mind, a long queue is already forming for the versatile defender, and Mundo Deportivo report Celta Vigo have already made an offer to sign him on a three-year contract.

But the former Spain under-23 international has said he does not want to continue in La Liga, preferring a move elsewhere.

AC Milan are one team that have been heavily linked, while Napoli, Fiorentina, Southampton and West Ham have all been credited with an interest.

And according to the same Mundo Deportivo report, Leeds United are the newest club to express an interest with Marcelo Bielsa keen on the pacey full-back.

Barcelona are expected to be open to the idea of selling Firpo this summer, and they are already reportedly lining up Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso to replace him in the deputy left-back position.