We finally know when La Liga Santander and La Liga Smartbank fixtures will be released for the new season.

It was confirmed this week that La Liga will commence on the weekend of August 13 after more frosty talks between the league’s organisers and the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

And we now know that the fixture draw will take place this coming Wednesday, June 30.

The draw will decide which set of fixtures are used for the 2021/22 season for each league.

Thousands of variations of the fixture list are drawn up and the draw is split up into five bowls, each containing a number.

Five numbers are drawn separately and put together to make one number, which corresponds to a fixture list.

The number drawn is the fixture list that is then used for the season.

The draw provides around 100,000 different combinations, meaning the fixture lists are about as random as they can be.

Fans who want to watch the draw take place can tune into La Liga’s YouTube channel where it will be shown live.

The start time for the draw will be released in due course.