Jules Kounde has told Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema he wants to join Real Madrid

Even though they’ve signed David Alaba, Real Madrid are still keen to recruit another centre-back this summer according to Diario AS. Sergio Ramos‘ departure has left a real void, and Raphael Varane’s future is up in the air.

One of Madrid’s targets is Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, currently on international duty with France at Euro 2020. The 22-year-old defender has apparently confessed to Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe that he wants to play for Madrid; his ambition is to play for a club that fights for the biggest titles.

Kounde has been at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for two seasons, so wouldn’t need a settling-in period in La Liga. The major obstacle, however, is the economics of the situation. Kounde’s release clause is €80m, a fee Madrid aren’t entirely comfortable paying given their financial straits. Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in him.

Kounde’s made 49 appearances for Sevilla this season, and has just made his international debut with France. His first senior appearance for his country came in a friendly against Wales on June 2nd, with his competitive debut coming against Portugal last Wednesday, where he played at right-back.