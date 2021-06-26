Heavyweight rival emerges to compete with Real Madrid in their bid to sign Erling Haaland

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Erling Haaland has just gotten a little bit more complicated according to Diario AS.

Los blancos were already fighting the financial realities of a post-Coronavirus world as well as Borussia Dortmund’s reluctance to part with their prized asset, not to mention having to negotiate with the notorious super agent Mino Raiola.

Now, however, another hurdle has emerged; Bayern Munich have appeared on the scene as a rival for his signature.

That’s according to Bild; Bayern have identified Haaland as the perfect successor for Robert Lewandowski, and will move for him in the summer of 2022 when a clause making it easier to prize him from Dortmund comes into effect.

Lewandowski looks likely to leave Bayern soon, with president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hinting that the Polish striker probably won’t finish his career at the club.

Madrid’s priority remains Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe; he’s who they want above all. Once the Frenchman is secured, they’re planning on going for Haaland, potentially constructing a fearsome, and terrifyingly young, strike-force.