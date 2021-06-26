Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for June 26.

Alonso linked with Barca

Barcelona are being linked with a move for Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso ahead of next season.

Mundo Deportivo claim the Catalan club are expecting to lose Junior Firpo this summer and they could turn to Alonso as a replacement.

Alonso has struggled for game time at recent times at Stamford Bridge and could well leave Chelsea this summer.

Bale return

Real Madrid could welcome back Gareth Bale ahead of next season in a surprise move.

According to Diario AS, Florentino Perez is preparing to welcome Bale back into the team having sent him out on loan to Tottenham last season.

Bale has impressed for Wales this summer and he has one year remaining on his Los Blancos contract.

Garcia claim

Spain defender Eric Garcia says La Roja haven’t ‘done anything’ yet after progressing from their Euro 2020 group.

Ahead of Spain’s Round of 16 clash with Croatia, the Manchester City defender said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo: “With the help and confidence of the fans, and with the work we have been doing in each training session, the words that the boss has said, in the end it (the Slovakia win) has given us reward but we know we have done nothing because now against Croatia it will be a hard game.”