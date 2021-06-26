Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez appears to have opened the door to a Gareth Bale return to Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale spent last season on loan at Tottenham in what appeared to be the end of his time at Real Madrid having fallen out with supporters and Zinedine Zidane.

But the return of Carlo Ancelotti has offered the Welshman fresh hope, and amid his bright form for Wales during Euro 2020, Los Blancos president Perez has also extended a hand to Bale.

“He is a great player. I remember the finals that he has won,” Perez told Onda Cero. “My view is that he is one of the best players that there is in Europe. Each one is as he is, has a personality.”

One of the criticism towards Real Madrid over the Bale situation is that the Welshman is not appreciated for the titles he has won with – and indeed for – the club.

But Perez has made it clear those contributions are indeed appreciated, adding: “The last that I remember is in Kiev, the scissor kick to score the goal and then he scored another.

“And Lisbon comes to mind. That run against Barcelona in Valencia in the Copa del Rey.

“Would I like him to stay? I love them all.”

Bale is under contract at Real Madrid until 2022 as things stand, so Los Blancos need to make a decision on the Welshman this summer given the forward would be able to leave for free next summer.

The player himself, meanwhile, says he will assess his future after returning from Euro 2020 with Wales.

Bale and Wales are in action this evening in the Round of 16, taking on Denmark having progressed through second place in their group, behind Italy.