Erling Haaland hits back at report, branding it “fake news”

Erling Haaland is one of the most talked-about figures in European football right now. Like Kylian Mbappe, he’s one of the most desired players in the market, specifically by Florentino Perez and Real Madrid. Unlike Mbappe, however, he’s not at Euro 2020 representing his country; Norway didn’t qualify.

Greek sports newspaper Sportime are reporting that Dortmund striker Erling Haaland spent €500k in six hours at a restaurant on the island of Mykonos and ended up leaving a €30k tip for the staff. — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) June 26, 2021

Instead, Haaland is in Greece on holiday. A rumour spread on Saturday morning, reported by Greek sports newspaper Sportime and carried by journalist Stefan Bienkowski, that the Borussia Dortmund marksman had spent €500k in six hours at a restaurant on the island of Mykonos and ended up leaving a €30k tip for the staff. Haaland responded later in the afternoon, however, branding the report as fake news.

…I think they forgot the main courses🤡🤦🏼‍♂️ Fake news https://t.co/sCYhKHCCzQ — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) June 26, 2021

Given Dortmund’s late-season rally enabled them to qualify for the Champions League, there’s less pressure on them to sell their prized asset this summer; they’ll likely wait until 2022, when an informal clause in his contract enabling him to be purchased for a lower price will come into effect.