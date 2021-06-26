Barcelona’s Brazilian outcast Philippe Coutinho has three options this summer

Whether Philippe Coutinho leaves Barcelona this summer or not is up to the Brazilian himself according to Diario Sport. Barcelona want him to leave, but understand that they can’t force his hand. At the moment, Coutinho has three options on the table, but it all depends on him taking a hit and lowering his wage demands.

What’s clear is that Barcelona won’t be able to sell him. His injury record and lack of form makes it impossible for the blaugrana to move him for a decent fee, so they’ve changed tack and focused on getting his considerable salary off the books through a loan.

Coutinho has three clubs interested in him, but he must accept a wage cut to join any of them. The first is Inter – the club he joined Liverpool from – who want a loan with a purchase option.

Leicester City also want him on a season-long loan, and Coutinho is said to be open to the idea of a return to England – although ideally to Liverpool. The third option is that he stays at Barcelona; Ronald Koeman like him and would use him.