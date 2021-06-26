Barcelona have already made a decision on centre-back Samuel Umtiti ahead of next season.

Umtiti has had a torrid time with injury over recent years, and the 23-year-old missed 25 games through injury alone last season.

A recurring knee issue has hampered the defender’s career and it now looks as though his time at Barcelona could well be over.

Onda Cero report that Barcelona have told Umtiti that they are ‘not counting on him’ in their plans for next season.

The Catalan giants do need to shift as much deadwood as possible ahead of the new campaign amid their financial crisis.

And it seems Umtiti could come under that category, particularly after the signing of Eric Garcia on a free transfer from Manchester City.

Garcia is likely to become a starter alongside Gerard Pique, while Ronald Koeman also has Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza and Ronaldo Araujo to pick from.

Umtiti is under contract until 2023 at Camp Nou, but the World Cup winner is only valued at €8million by Transfermarkt, much due to his troubling injury history.

Though, with a World Cup and a number of other titles to his name, the 27-year-old shouldn’t find it too difficult to find a new club should he be ushered out of Catalonia as expected.