Barcelona are clear they will not allow Emerson Royal to leave the club this summer despite reports linking him with a move away.

Emerson only signed for the Catalan club this summer, but he is already being linked with the likes of Inter Milan and PSG.

That’s partly because of the strange deal in which he arrived at Camp Nou with Barca and Real Betis both buying a portion of the full-back in 2018 from Atletico Mineiro.

As part of that deal it was agreed Emerson would initially spend time at Real Betis, and that is where he has spent the last two years before the Blaugrana bought the rest of his contract this summer.

Because of the structure of that deal, it was thought Barca may just be signing Emerson to make some money after the Brazilian had impressed at Benito Villamarin.

But that is not the case, according to Mundo Deportivo, who say Barca have made it clear that Emerson remains a big part of their plans and that they are increasing the player’s contract by two years with improved terms.