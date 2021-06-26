Barcelona confirm Ousmane Dembele’s surgery details

Barcelona have confirmed winger Ousmane Demble will undergo surgery on a knee injury in Finland on June 28.

Dembele suffered a recurrence of a similar issue, which plagued the second half of his 2020/21 La Liga season with Ronald Koeman‘s side, whilst on international duty with France at Euro 2020.

Le Bleus subsequently released him from their squad base and he has now returned to Catalonia for an assessment of the injury by the club’s medical team.

La Blaugrana have immediately opted to send the 24-year-old for surgery in Scandinavia in a bid to speed up his recovery period ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to reports from Marca, Dembele will be treated by renowned surgeon Dr Lasse Lempainen, who operated on him back in 2020.

Barcelona have not put forward an estimated timeframe on his return, with initial projections ranging from three to four months, depending on his reaction to the rehabilitation programme in the coming weeks.