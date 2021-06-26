Ansu Fati could return in time for the start of Barcelona’s pre-season

Ansu Fati is recuperating well from his most recent operation and is on the road to recovery according to Marca. The Barcelona forward underwent the surgery a month-and-a-half ago in Porto to rectify the injury he suffered back in November to the internal meniscus of his left knee.

There’s a chance the teenager will be able to return in time for pre-season, although it’s a decision that won’t be taken until the coming days. Ansu is finally beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel; his recovery will be slow, as nobody wants to take risks, but he’s progressing within the established deadlines.

Ansu is valued as one of the squad’s key figures for this coming season. He’s one of the most talented members of the team, and also one with enormously high potential. The Spanish forward was the youngest to make his debut in the Champions League with Barcelona and the youngest to score for them in La Liga.

Ronald Koeman is counting on him, but there’ll be competition in the final third. The Dutchman has attacking options including Lionel Messi (pending renewal), Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele to choose from. The club hope to sell Martin Braithwaite and Philippe Coutinho.