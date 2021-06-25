Thibaut Courtois has detailed what Real Madrid teammate Eden Hazard needs to get back to the top of his game.

Hazard has been unlucky with injuries since his €115m move from Chelsea in 2019, making just 30 La Liga appearances and scoring only four goals.

Given the price tag Los Blancos paid, there is growing pressure on Hazard to stay fit and perform after another troubling season with injuries, though there were signs of hope towards the end of last season.

The Belgian managed to feature in five of Real Madrid’s last six games and he has gone into this summer’s Euro 2020 with a little wind in his sails.

The 30-year-old wasn’t risked as a starter in Belgium’s first two games, but he did get a start in the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Finland in their last group stage clash.

And he is a contender to start again in Belgium’s Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash with Portugal.

Ahead of that game, Hazard’s club and national teammate Courtois has spoken about him, detailing how unfortunate the winger has been and what he needs to get back to his best.

“I see him in training and he trains very well. He is very close to his best form,” said Courtois during a press conference, as covered by Mundo Deportivo.

“The recent months in Madrid have not been easy for him. He trained well but then suffered very bad injuries.

“Mentally, he is strong. He has to get rhythm, to play minutes.”

