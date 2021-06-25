The dramatic option Kylian Mbappe could take to leave Paris Saint-Germain

The tension between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe is beginning to grow according to Diario AS. Nasser Al Khelaifi, PSG’s president, was clear in his message that his prized asset wouldn’t be leaving Paris, while the man himself, currently away with France at Euro 2020, has kept his powder dry as links to Real Madrid have continued with unceasing intensity.

Their relationship could, however, be on a collision course, with an extreme option recently coming to the table. Article 14.2 of FIFA’s regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players establishes that one of the two parties bound by a contract – not just the player, but also the club – can unilaterally terminate that agreement without paying any compensation to the other party in the case of abusive conduct or aggressive coercion.

While possible, this would be highly challenging to carry out. Mbappe would have to be subjected to harsh measures like not being allowed to train with teammates, not being able to access club facilities, and excluding him from the squad as a form of pressure, almost bullying, according to Toni Roca, a lawyer specialising in Sports Law.